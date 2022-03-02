Former Emmer Courant publishers give way to 29 rental apartments

On the floor above the fashion store Derksen & Derksen, on the corner of Notaris Oostingstraat and Hoofdstraat in Emmen, 29 rental apartments are being built. With this, the former newsroom of the Emmer Courant will also disappear. On the top floor of the complex, bugged typewriters and ringing telephones ruled the world for years in the past.

But in about a year, there will be nothing left. Developer Van Nie Vastgoed from Emmen hopes that the apartments will be ready one by one. Derksen & Derksen had been using the entire floor for some time, but the clothing store was moved completely to the ground floor in 2019. The developer Tenstone from The Hague then proposed to realize sixteen two-room apartments at the vacant floor

Balcony



He was then quiet for a while, after which Van Nie Vastgoed from Emmen called him in the spring of 2021. “He came to a conversation with the result that we could take over the space.” The past year has been mostly spent on the drawing board and a concrete floor plan is now ready. “We’re going to make it into something really beautiful,” Van Nie says.

The plans show that two additional floors will be added to the existing floor. “The total complex will soon offer space for six two-room apartments and 23 three-room apartments, which are equipped with a covered balcony on the street side”, explains Jarno Rigterink, partner of Van Nie.