Science and (care) innovation editor / Content specialist

More than 2 million people in the Netherlands suffer from rheumatism. So many people with chronic pain, fatigue and physical limitations. So many people who can’t live the way they want. ReumaNederland does not accept that rheumatism is a brake on our lives. We invest in breakthrough solutions and research into better treatments. We fight for more attention to the interests of people with rheumatism. We put rheumatism on the agenda in The Hague, get the Netherlands moving and only stop when all people with rheumatism can participate again.

Our goal is to make rheumatism a reversible disease by 2040. We achieve these goals by focusing our work on a number of spearheads. Our organization is in full swing and is in full transition to flourish into a modern, open and energetic organization, ready for the future. And with new plans, new functions are created. Help build the new ReumaNederland. Will you join us?

Are you an editor who knows how to translate complex scientific topics into readable and understandable content? Do you want to work with other professionals in a growing and ambitious organization where you have the opportunity to develop your own initiatives? Come and work at ReumaNederland!

What are you going to do?

In this role, you are responsible for our communication and content on research and (care) innovations in which ReumaNederland is involved. You are an expert in translating complex topics into accessible content for all target groups. At the same time, you also know how to reach people with empathetic patient stories. You know what it takes to activate, connect and get people excited about the work of ReumaNederland. To do this, you maintain close ties with researchers, health professionals and other crucial stakeholders.

You do this of course in close cooperation with your colleagues and advise them in your field. Together you ensure that clear and inspiring communication about the work of ReumaNederland contributes to the reputation and image of our organization.

You transform complex scientific texts into accessible content for our target audiences (people with rheumatism, their environment, donors and volunteers);

You delve into health issues from the perspective of experts through experience and translate them into relevant content;

You write popular science articles for various online and offline channels;

You develop social media content and oversee productions such as videos, podcasts, etc.

You provide communication advice and ensure that interesting research and developments are communicated in a clear and inspiring way and thus contribute to the reputation and image of ReumaNederland;

Distribute the texts to the right target groups, via the right channels;

You get an overview of the results of the content and the successes it generates and you make adjustments if necessary.

Who are you?

Content creation is your passion. You are a curious, enterprising professional and with your creative writing skills you know how to reach, address and activate a large audience on different platforms.

You also recognize yourself in the following points:

HBO/academic working and thinking level and you have at least 5 years of relevant work experience and an affinity with care-related communication;

You have excellent communication skills in Dutch and can easily read (scientific) English texts;

You are responsible and autonomous; you like to take control of your work and can work independently;

You recognize yourself in the core values ​​of ReumaNederland; Champion, Innovator and Connector;

And of course you think it’s important to contribute to society by working for ReumaNederland.

What do we offer you?

A warm, ambitious and social organization where a hands-on mentality is valued and where you have plenty of room to grow personally and substantially. You will be surrounded by enterprising colleagues in a self-organizing team that values ​​ownership and independence. In addition, ReumaNederland has an extensive benefits package. You will find among other things:

A competitive salary in accordance with the weight of the position and according to training and work experience

Flexible working hours and possibility to work from home

A 5% end of year bonus

6 weeks vacation per year

Retirement plan

Various training options

Inform and Apply

Interested? Are you enthusiastic and do you recognize yourself in this profile? Send your CV and cover letter to a[email protected] If you would like to know more about the position, please contact Dieu-Donnée Damrow, HR Advisor on 06-49372190. For more information about ReumaNederland, go to www.reumaderland.nl† We look forward to receiving your application!