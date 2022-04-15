Editor-in-Chief History – History, Hoofddorp / Villamedia

Hoofddorp- Story is the first and leading weekly magazine in the Netherlands about showbiz, royalty and society. We are looking for an experienced editor for our editorial team in Hoofddorp at short notice.

As editor-in-chief, you define the editorial lines with the editor-in-chief and you are in charge of the day-to-day management of the team of permanent and freelance reporters, editors, designers and photographers. Within our editorial team, you are the pivot that stimulates, activates and coordinates a well-oiled team. You manage both the content calendar and the financial administration and maintain internal and external contacts. In his absence, you will act as editor-in-chief if necessary.

Who are you?

You have a demonstrable affinity with the world of entertainment, showbiz and royalty. You are also experienced in terms of organisation, in particular in (editorial) coordination and planning. Working under pressure is no problem for you and you are used to meeting tight deadlines. You know how to generate high-profile cover stories in a journalistically solid way. Further away:

• You are flexible in spirit and can deal with unexpected situations in a relaxed way.

• You don’t have a 9 to 5 mentality and can work independently.

• Are you available on Mondays until 7:00 p.m.

As the largest media company in the Netherlands, we are open to all talents in society. We therefore call on candidates from diversity in the broadest sense of the term to apply for this position. It is precisely because of the differences between colleagues that surprising ideas and innovative solutions arise. And that suits us very well as an organization. We are curious to know who you are and what qualities and experience you bring.

What do we offer?

• A small but great team of committed professionals.

• A 36-hour work week.

• A pleasant and spacious workplace in Hoofddorp, a short distance from the NS station.

• A competitive salary and good secondary employment conditions.

• Plenty of room for own initiatives.

• Flexibility around home and office work.

• Space for personal development through training and education via the DPG Campus.

• A dynamic and independent pivot in a field that never gets bored.

Even more reasons to want to work at DPG Media

At DPG Media, we work for over 90 major news brands, magazines, TV programs, radio stations and online services such as Qmusic, NU.nl, Tweakers, Libelle, VTM and more. Every month, we reach more than 90% of Dutch people and 8 out of 10 Flemings.

We offer you a professional working environment in which freedom is extremely important to us. We give you plenty of room to work on your future by offering workshops and training. Feel free to be an entrepreneur, a learner and a team player with us, and above all to be yourself. Everyone is welcome at DPG Media. So apply, whatever your background. Over 5,500 smart colleagues are eager to include you in a team, whether it’s a project team, a pub quiz team or a sports team.

Discover what we have to offer you† And, while you’re at it, you can also find us on LinkedIn and Twitter†

Interested?

Is this job for you? So apply before Monday, April 11, 2022 with CV and cover letter. Do you have any questions or would you like to know more first? Email Story editor Guido den Aantrekker: [email protected]

Respond to this job posting