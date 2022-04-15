3 Simple Nutrition Tips According to Science

Losing weight is not rocket science, although you may sometimes think so. Of course, the fight against the extra pounds is a different process for everyone, but if you stick to the basic rules, it goes quickly.

To be clear: losing weight isn’t something we want to shove down your throat (with these nutrition tips). Do not compare yourself to Calvin Klein models and be happy with yourself, even if you have a few extra pounds. On the other hand, being severely overweight is healthy. These fasting nutrition tips will help. But always make an appointment with a doctor or dietitian for a thorough nutrition plan.

Three (food) tips if you want to lose weight

One follows the Lazy Keto diet, the other does intermittent fasting. We would say do what makes you feel good, but don’t forget the science either. He will study for you the best way to lose weight. These three simple ground rules will help you on your way.

1. Reduce the consumption of sugars and starches

The most important part of losing weight is reducing your intake of sugars and starches (carbs). If you do this, you will notice according to to research ultimately that you are less hungry and working fewer calories. Instead of cutting out carbs, your body starts burning fat.

Another benefit of reducing carbs is according to science which lowers your insulin levels, causing your kidneys to excrete excess sodium and water from your body. This reduces bloating and unnecessary water weight. It is not uncommon for weight loss due to this change in diet to go very quickly in the first week, losing 5 pounds is no exception. The graph below shows a to research again from a study comparing low-carb and low-fat diets in overweight or obese people.

2. Eat proteins, fats and vegetables

Every meal should contain a source of protein, a source of fat, and low-carb vegetables if you want to lose weight successfully. This way your carbohydrate intake stays within the recommended amount between 20 and 50 grams.

Protein

Eating enough protein (meat, fish, eggs, tofu) should not be underestimated if you want to lose weight. From various studies (1† 2† 3) shows that an average of 50 grams of protein per day speeds up your metabolism so much that you burn 80-100 extra calories per day. In addition, high protein diets can to research reduce your cravings for food and snacks by 60%.

Low carb vegetables

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Spinach

Tomato

cabbage

Brussels sprouts

salad

Cucumber

Swiss chard

Courgette

If you want to lose weight fast, don’t be afraid to fill your plate with these low-carb vegetables. A diet based primarily on meat and vegetables contains all the fibre, vitamins and minerals you need to be healthy.

Fat

Olive oil

coconut oil

avocado oil

Butter

Don’t be afraid to eat fat, because trying to eat low carb and low fat at the same time is guaranteed to fail. Eat two to three meals a day and feel free to add a fourth meal if you feel hungry. Losing weight doesn’t have to be torture.

The fact that science sometimes seems to contradict itself, as evidenced by these fables about weight loss. There are simply good and not so good carbohydrates. Carefully read the difference between simple carbohydrates and complex carbohydrates.

3. Exercise three times a week, preferably with weights

Exercising three times a week is not essential if you want to lose weight quickly, but it is recommended. The best option is to go to the gym several times a week. Go on the treadmill for a while and do exercises with weights. Ask a trainer for advice. If you train a lot with weights, you burn according to to research more calories and keep your metabolism from slowing down, a side effect of rapid weight loss. To research also shows that you can build muscle if you want to lose weight.