Opening of the renewed playground Wandelbos – Municipality of Tilburg

The renovated Wandelbos playground (part of Stadsbos013) is open on Wednesday 13 April afternoon. Alderman Rik Grashoff (public space) did the opening under the watchful eye of the children of BSO Wandelbos.

The renovated playground is suitable for children up to around 12 years old, with or without disabilities. Because playing is of course for everyone. The Wandelbos is the first renovated playground in a long series. In order to be able to live healthy and happy in Tilburg, it is important that children can play, move and explore as much as possible. This requires attractive, adventurous and safe playgrounds. In the coming years, the municipality will tackle even more playgrounds in the city. Particular attention is also paid to the greenery of the playgrounds.

Greenline playground equipment

The municipality attaches great importance to sustainability and has therefore opted for a number of unique play equipment for this playground. This is Kompan’s Greenline playground equipment. These devices are 100% circular. The plastic panels are made from trash that you as a consumer throw away and used fishing nets that might otherwise end up in the ocean. The uprights are made of textile (polyester) and plastic bags and PET bottles. For example, we reuse the huge mountain of discarded clothes. This is the first time that these devices have been installed in the Netherlands.

final work

There are still a few things that are not ready yet. For example, the footpath through the playground still needs to be constructed to ensure that all playground equipment is easily accessible. And a playground equipment is not yet ready for use. But it’s a big playground, so that shouldn’t spoil the fun.

Playing in Tilburg even more fun

The Municipality of Tilburg wants a public space that invites people to meet, exercise and adopt healthy behavior. With and by the inhabitants. This is why the municipality will invest in the replacement and improvement of a large number of playgrounds over the next few years. That year, the municipality will tackle about 70 playgrounds. Playgrounds are not simply replaced. We look at the right place for a playground and the total supply of playgrounds in a certain neighborhood. In addition, the municipality strives to vary the size of the playgrounds and the fun functions. Of course, the municipality does not decide alone. Together with the inhabitants, the municipality will decide where the playgrounds should stay or be built and how they will be laid out. The playgrounds of Tilburg will also be discussed later in the same way. Playing is fun and will become even more fun in the municipality of Tilburg!