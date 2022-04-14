The ISS space station is safe until 2024 – but after that…

Will the conflict with Russia extend to the ISS space station? Also in this episode: moon dust for sale, strange weather on Neptune and an alien explosion in 2014 are now in the news. Space events of the last two weeks discussed by Luc van den Abeelen, Michel van Baal and Herbert Blankesteijn.

