Sarina Wiegman criticizes World Cup plans: “Players are not robots” Foreign football

Sarina Wiegman opposes FIFA’s plan to host the World Cup every two years instead of every four years. “It is not good for the health of the players, it is not robots,” said the England footballers head coach.











“If you run all of these tournaments every year, when should players rest and recover from a hectic year?” Wiegman continues on the eve of England’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg. .

The FIFA world federation wants to reform the international playing calendar. FIFA cherishes the idea of ​​hosting the World Cup every two years. “I wouldn’t,” Wiegman said.



Quote The opinion of the players is also important, they must also talk about it Sarina wiegman

“Everything in Europe is now very well organized. You have the European Championship, the Olympics and the World Cup, which are all big tournaments in Europe, ”says Wiegman. “I don’t think it’s a good idea to organize them more often. I hope FIFA speaks to everyone involved. and takes advice from coaches with international experience. The opinion of the players is also important, they must also talk about it.

Wiegman made his debut as England manager last week with a resounding victory over North Macedonia: 8-0. The 51-year-old from The Hague has led Dutch footballers to the world summit in recent years. His successor Mark Parsons made his debut Friday with a draw in the World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic (1-1).

Parsons

Dutch football players’ national coach Mark Parsons has also spoken out against a World Cup that takes place every two years, following his predecessor Sarina Wiegman. “When you make big decisions like this, sport has to come first. And in this case, the players, they are the sport, ”says Parsons. ,, You have to see what is best for the players. And if there are any reasons other than the interests of the players, then you absolutely shouldn’t do it. If you have a World Cup every two years in addition to club football, you will get a very strange situation. “

Parsons will play the second qualifying match with his team in Reykjavik on Tuesday for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

