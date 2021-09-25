Sport Kort: the time trials will cover the same distance as the men at the next World Cup | sport

Keep up to date with all sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for news from football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts, on which the most important topics of these sports are highlighted. In this Sport Kort section, the other posts are mainly covered.

The time trials will cover the same distance as the men at the next World Cup

11:42 am: The 2022 World Cycling Championships are a first. For the first time, the individual time trial of the elite women is as long as that of the men. It takes place in Wollongong, Australia, a coastal town 80 kilometers south of Sydney.

Men and women will travel 35.6 kilometers there next September. The two races are scheduled for the same day, reports the UCI International Cycling Union. Olympic time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten has argued for years for a time trial equal to that of the men. The UCI declares that the adjustment is part of the pursuit of equality between women and men.

This year, the men have completed 43.3 kilometers against the clock in the World Cup, won by Italy’s Filippo Ganna. Ellen van Dijk was the fastest in a 30.3 kilometer race for women.

Tennis players lead Europe 3-1 in Laver Cup

9:17 a.m.: The European team’s tennis players lead 3-1 in the Laver Cup after the first day of play. Captain Björn Borg’s side have three singles wins against the team of captain John McEnroe, which has players tennis players from around the world under his wing.

Norwegian Casper Ruud started with a victory over American Reilly Opelka: 6-3 7-6 (4). Then the Italian Matteo Berrettini settled in three sets with the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime: 6-7 (3) 7-5 10-8. This match lasted 3 hours, making it the longest in the history of the Rod Laver Cup. Russian Andrej Roeblev then beat Argentinian Diego Schwartzman in three sets (4-6 6-3 11-9).

The point for the rest of the world team came from double. American / Canadian duo John Isner / Denis Shapovalov were slightly stronger than German / Italian duo Alexander Zverev / Berrettini: 4-6 7-6 (2) 10-1.

“You couldn’t have dreamed of a better start as a team captain,” said Swedish tennis legend Borg. “But we are not there yet.” The Laver Cup, named after former Australian tennis champion Rod Laver, still has two days of four matches. This is the fourth edition of the battle between Europe and the rest of the world. European tennis players have won the first three editions.