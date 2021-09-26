Miami GP on the calendar: “This place should offer an unforgettable experience”

The Miami Grand Prix is ​​finally on the calendar after several years of negotiations. The organization confirmed Thursday that the second American F1 weekend is now indeed on the calendar, the weekend of May 6 to 8.

The all-new circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is the second United States Grand Prix on the calendar. The Austin Grand Prix will also continue to take place in 2022, although that race will take place much later in the season. The Miami race, on the other hand, takes place quite early in the season. Quite remarkably, in the period when the European part of the calendar normally begins. It will be interesting to see how this plays out compared to the rest of the calendar.

Great track

Tim Garfinkel, owner of the Miami Dolphins and big man behind the Miami Grand Prix, is excited to be getting into the race. “We have worked hard to design a perfect track for the race and the site offers unparalleled experiences for fans. We are happy to announce the date so people can start planning.”

An unforgettable sporting experience

For race director Richard Cregan, there is no doubt that the imposing circuit will be a marvel on the calendar. “I have no doubt that the Formula 1 community and fans of the sport around the world will be in awe of what they see in May. It will be a truly striking addition to the calendar. This place is already well known for creating events. Unforgettable experiences for events like the Super Bowl and the Miami Open. We look forward to seizing a whole new global sporting opportunity, “he proudly concludes.