She was already captain of Orange as the previous World Cup approached. But six months before the start of the tournament, Marloes Keetels returned his group. The captaincy cost him too much energy. Four years later, it’s very different and Keetels (29) starts as one of the three captains of the tournament. It’s his last tour as a hockey superstar.

In the players’ hotel in Amsterdam South, Keetels must have a bit of a laugh when it comes to his former captaincy. What she did. How she was. What she knew. Especially did not know, but wanted to know. “When I became captain, I was 23 years old. Super young, insecure and in search. The transition from talent to captain was great. Shortly before, at the Rio Games, I was still wearing the vests. As a as a captain, I felt that I needed to know everything, to be constantly up to date. I have a question: what kind of captain are you? Well, do I know a lot?

“Precisely what happened off the pitch was new. At a tournament in New Zealand, there was a photo op with all the other captains. All posing with the mug. It really wasn’t for me at all. I felt very uncomfortable there. I’m more relaxed about it now. Don’t make it so big anymore.

What would you say to this young Marloes now?

†Take it easy. Be yourself. Haha, actually exactly what the older girls told me back then. But it’s easier to be yourself when you know who you are. I was still discovering that. At 29 you realize this better than at 23. In the past, I often said to myself during interviews: am I doing it well? Am I not saying anything crazy? Now I’m talking about myself. It’s something I had to learn.

Have you doubted that you want this band again?

“No, because I feel comfortable with it now. pain [Sanders]xan [de Waard] and the team asked me to take on this role. You couldn’t ask for better. It feels good. I was told they thought I radiated peace and could give direction. If I notice that something is wrong, I speak to the coach. Have a helicopter view, try to monitor the situation for the whole team. I’m open to different opinions, don’t judge too quickly.

A quality that comes in handy in a team that has gone through such a turbulent time. How do you view the last few months?

“Well, I prefer to look ahead. But it was complex. This is also apparent from the research that has been done. There are many points there. It wasn’t like: we resolve one of those points and everything is fine again. It was an instructive period, during which we realize again that everyone expresses their intentions in a different way. We must continue to invest in each other, to ask questions. We are now also very aware of this.

How do you do this?

“We call it checking together. Just to know how it’s going, what’s going on. Make time for each other and show yourself in it. I started doing it myself with more emphasis, telling others what I’m thinking. Thinking out loud, instead of just sharing the result.

Is this unity now strong enough to go through decisive moments together? Take the previous World Cup semi-finals, when it took penalties to beat Australia.

‘Yes of course. This basis is correct. We still have a team with a lot of experience. With girls rising up and taking the lead at decisive moments. I am also part of it, especially in the tactical field. We can make the right decisions on the pitch in the heat of the moment, I’m sure of that.

The preparation was not ideal for you, due to your cruciate ligament injury.

“I’ve always believed in a happy ending. Of course it’s exciting to have a tear in your knee just before the World Cup. And you always want faster. You think you should already be able to sprint at full speed, if it is not already the case. Fortunately, there are no more setbacks and I can participate in the first competition.

The start of your final chapter at Orange.

‘It’s crazy sometimes, you know. I don’t work on it all the time, but I’m aware of it. It’s in the little things. When I grabbed my bag, there was a moment when I thought about it. Then you stop for a moment, then you continue. I’ll enjoy. My third World Cup. It’s secretly special, isn’t it?