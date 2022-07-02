Yesterday was ax day for Dutch boats in scenic Henley-on-Thames. Of the considerable number of Dutch teams that were still in the race, only Triton’s Temple8 remained. Plus a number of foreign service rowers and Wibout Rustenburg with his French brother-in-law Guillaume Turlan.

This latter combination contested one of the most exciting races of the day against New Zealand’s lightweight doubles. For a time Skøll’s rower was at a disadvantage, but halfway through the race the strength of the heavy boat seemed to outweigh the flexibility of the lightweight New Zealanders. However, these rowers did everything to come back, so it was still exciting until the sprint. Today awaits Australia in the semi-finals.

students

In the student eight, Laga put up a brave run against the esteemed favorite University of Washington, but lost too much in the middle of the race to make it truly exciting. Triton won against a strong Canadian team from Columbia University. Today, local favorite Oxford Brookes awaits them in the semi-finals. The women’s eight of Aegir and Nereus clearly proved too small against the American teams of London and Brown respectively.

FISU

The adventure also ended for the two original boats selected for the FISU World Championship. The eight – who can also play Lucerne next week – lost in Dartmouth’s Ladies Plate. The four-seater was put a considerable distance by the University of Washington. Fortunately, there was still a Dutch touch, because Gert-Jan van Doorn was in second place on this boat. Proteus-Eretes fell to the four meters against Oxford Brookes.

Winners

A few loners have also been successful. Jessy Vermeer (Nereus) took victory with the Canadian Sydney Rowing Club in the first race of the day against Cambridge and Leander. Today, a difficult task awaits them against the four New Zealanders. Fien van Westreenen was lucky in the second with her California teammate as their New Zealand opponents retired. Today a development boat from Leander is waiting for you.

Leander

Eve Stewart and Lisa Goossens who are now training temporarily with Leander lost in the four and Stewart also in the eight. Junior James Graham van Die Leythe has dual nationality and competed with Leander in the men’s doubles. He led the entire race but had to surrender victory to Claires Court School at the end. Oxford Brookes’ B-boat with Robbert Kooiman and Dries Beer lost to Durham in the Temple.

Miller

Olav Molenaar has finally reached the semi-finals of the Ladies Plate. With his Californian team, he easily beat an English boat. Today he rows against Dartmouth who knocked out that FISU eight.

Dutch boat planning (Dutch time):

11:40 a.m.: Fien van Westreenen (California) vs Leander Club (W2-)

12:10 a.m.: Jessy Vermeer (Sydney RC) vs New Zealand (W4-)

12:20 p.m.: Newt vs. Oxford Brookes (Temple8)

1:00 p.m.: Wibout Rustenburg & Guillaume Turlan (Skoll) vs Australia (M2x)

6:50 p.m.: Gert-Jan van Doorn (Washington) vs Thames RC & Leander Club (Visitors M4-)

8:10 p.m.: Olav Molenaar (California) vs. Dartmouth (Checkers Plate8)

The matches are here to watch live.

