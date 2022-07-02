The Iranian-American negotiators did not speak to each other directly in the capital of Qatar, but through a mediator from the European Union. Negotiations have made little progress in recent months. Both parties accuse each other of not wanting to make concessions. According to the initial agreement, Iran would reduce its nuclear activities in exchange for the suspension of international sanctions. US President Donald Trump has pulled his country out, but his successor Joe Biden is in favor of a deal.

The United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom are unhappy that Iran does not cooperate fully transparently with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). On June 9, Iran announced that it would withdraw 27 cameras from the IAEA. Chief Executive Rafael Grossi said the move could be a “fatal blow” to the nuclear deal. He thought that at this point there were only three or four weeks left before it was impossible to salvage the case. Nonetheless, Iran’s foreign minister told Tasnim on Wednesday that a solution is still possible if the United States adopts a “realistic” attitude.