In the afternoon, the CSI1* 1.25m event took place in Deurne. Of the 33 combinations, 10 qualified for the jump-off, where Tom Schellekens on L-Dora van de Ziefort (Eldorado V/D Zeshoek) and Joey Alberti on Gigaberlina (Baltic VDL) managed to reach the podium.

In this 1* class, the victory went to the American Rebecca Conway in the saddle of Clearblue Z (Cleaurway). Schellekens, with L-Dora van de Ziefort, was just under 3 seconds ahead of compatriot Joey Alberti.

The top five was further completed by Miranda Harrington and Discovery Z (Diamond Z) from New Zealand, followed by Briton Tony French in the saddle of Sorrento (Spartacus).

Result CSI1* – 1.25m

Leopold van Asten best Dutchman in 1.45m**

In the following CSI2* 1.45m event, Leopold van Asten jumped on the best Dutch result. He jumped to ninth place on the back of VDL Groep Victoria (Do Spiritivo).

Gold went to Giampiero Garofalo with the 8-year-old Zangersheide stallion, Dynamite vh Legita Hof Z (Diamant de Semilly). Thiago Ribas Da Costa won silver with Itchcock des Dames (Marius Claudius), ahead of Adam Prudent and Brume Barbotiere (Conrad).

Just after the podium, Cristoph Brüse finished fourth on Cosima 280 (Can Do L), followed by Rolf-Göran Bengtsson on Mylord Marley (Mylord Carthago).

Result CSI2* – 1.45m