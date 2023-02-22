Of annual figures that Fluor Corporation presented yesterday afternoon, it seems that Stork still hasn’t been sold. However, negotiations on this are now almost complete. It can also be concluded from the presentation that the Dutch company, together with its much smaller sister Ameco, suffered a loss of $39 million last year.

Stork Technical Services maintains technical facilities such as chemical plants and refineries and has annual sales of $1.6 billion. The company has approximately 17,000 employees worldwide, including 2,000 in the Netherlands.