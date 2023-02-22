The ball used for the 2023 Women’s Champions League Final is a special Adidas design, inspired by the city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands. The ball is designed to celebrate the rich history and culture of this city.

The ball has a striking design inspired by the architecture of Eindhoven. The design features clean lines and geometric patterns reminiscent of the city’s modern architecture. On a dark blue background, the fluorescent details of the balloon refer to the dynamism of the City of Light. Various famous features and locations can therefore be found on the ball, such as a light bulb, but of course also the Philips Stadium itself and the iconic Evoluon dome.

In addition to the visual design, the Eindhoven ball also features some technical improvements. For example, the ball has a seamless surface, which makes it easier to predict the flight of the ball. The ball also contains a special inner ball which ensures a better airtightness and therefore a smoother ball flight.

Adidas collaborated with local artists and designers from Eindhoven to create the design of the ball. This resulted in a unique design that not only celebrates the city of Eindhoven, but also highlights the importance of creativity and collaboration.

The “Eindhoven 23” ball will be used in the Women’s Champions League final, which will take place at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven. This stadium is home to the PSV football club and can accommodate over 35,000 spectators. The final should be a great taste of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.