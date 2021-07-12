Ryanair makes room for many new pilots

Ryanair announced Monday that the company would recruit pilots. Ryanair’s takeover phase now offers room for new pilots.

Ryanair has announced a recruitment campaign for 2,000 new pilots. The airline hopes to complete its plan within three years. Ryanair has already taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-8200 and several more are expected to follow. These new devices reduce costs, reduce fuel consumption and reduce CO2 emissions.

It also creates opportunities for experienced and aspiring pilots to land aviation pilot jobs. Ryanair has partnered with Airline Flight Academy in Dublin to deliver Boeing 737 training courses as part of the recruitment drive. The first training sessions will take place until 2021 inclusive, in order to be ready for the summer of 2022.

Ryanair HR Director Darrell Hughes says: “This is great news for experienced and budding riders, as well as our own riders who will soon be eligible for promotion. Throughout the pandemic, Ryanair has worked closely with our employees to save jobs. We are excited to begin planning for a return to growth in the years to come as we recover from the Covid-19 crisis and grow to 200 million customers in fiscal 2024. ”