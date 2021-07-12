The solar pig offers more space for the individuality of the pig

Loes Borkes started at the beginning of May at the Zonvarken cooperative in De Heurne, Gelderland, as an animal keeper. By mid-May, all 23 sows had piglets. Borkes likes this. “It’s completely different from conventional or organic. There is more room for the individuality of the pig.

Borkes is an animal groomer and has worked on several pig farms. What attracts him are the animals that live in a family environment. Two complete litters of piglets stay together from birth to slaughter.

Borkes also mentions the space available to the animals, the fresh air in the stable and the relaxed atmosphere. “Sometimes I sit among the pigs to pay attention to them. Is it good if you can win it like this? ‘

sun pig is an initiative of Rob Nieuwenhuis, Jeroen Koks and the brothers Otto and August Offenberg. All four work in pig farming and for several years they have been wondering if things could be done differently in pig farming. Their answer to this question is Sun Pig.

“With our concept, we want to show that maximum animal welfare and minimum emissions of CO2, ammonia, particles and odors go hand in hand with a healthy income for the farmer,” says August Offenberg.

The concept is based on around fifty sows, distributed in two mirror barns. The first stable is ready. The construction of the second is in full swing. Offenberg expects the first Sun pigs to be slaughtered in mid-November.