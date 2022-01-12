Rutte handed over the final report, the longest creation ever

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Saturday handed over the final report on the organization to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Vera Berkham. This means the longest formation in Dutch history is over.

ANP / Remco de Wall

In the report, Rutte confirms what agreements have been made for his fourth cabinet, for example the distribution of ministerial posts between parties. He also confirmed that all the ministers who are planning to join the new cabinet are ready. This was confirmed earlier during a meeting of the Constituent Assembly on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Rutte King will leave to speak with Willem-Alexander. Official swearing in of Rutte IV Cabinet on Monday. His previous cabinet had resigned for five full years. On January 15, 2021, Rutte resigned from his cabinet following the outcome of a parliamentary report on the allowance issue.

The upcoming Cabinet of Ministers of the Route IV Cabinet began its first consultation on Saturday. The proposed ministers met for the first time on the so-called block debate at Rolls-Royce in the Ministry of Public Affairs. Among other things, it deals with the separation of tasks.

Social Affairs Minister Carian von Jennif (CDA) said ‘I look forward to it very much’. The Minister of Education, Culture and Science, Robert Dijkraff (D66), was looking forward to ‘very much’ his job as Minister. Until recently, Diggraff worked at Princeton University in the United States, and he is not yet accustomed to living in The Hague. “I’m like a fried chick.”

