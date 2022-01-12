Rutte handed over the final report, the longest creation ever

Wed. Jan 12th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Facebook is still in court for abuse of power Facebook is still in court for abuse of power 2 min read

Facebook is still in court for abuse of power

Thelma Binder 9 hours ago 67
How Pokémon Go removed these agents How Pokémon Go removed these agents 4 min read

How Pokémon Go removed these agents

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 99
The UK joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to serve its own interests, not to support China The UK joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to serve its own interests, not to support China 3 min read

The UK joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to serve its own interests, not to support China

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 143
Besi leads the low AEX, while Atos falls after a profit warning Besi leads the low AEX, while Atos falls after a profit warning 2 min read

Besi leads the low AEX, while Atos falls after a profit warning

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 145
Verenigde Staten vaccineren al hun diplomaten, Oostenrijk helpt met vaccins voor Balkanlanden The United States and Russia are lowering expectations for security talks 1 min read

The United States and Russia are lowering expectations for security talks

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 87
US inflation at a record high since 1982 Parliamentary questions in Spain about mining 1 min read

Parliamentary questions in Spain about mining

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 110

You may have missed

Foo Fighters shares 'Studio 666' horror movie trailer (watch) Foo Fighters shares ‘Studio 666’ horror movie trailer (watch) 2 min read

Foo Fighters shares ‘Studio 666’ horror movie trailer (watch)

Maggie Benson 14 mins ago 16
Photo Amstelveen Amstelveen College is expanding 2 min read

Amstelveen College is expanding

Phil Schwartz 16 mins ago 13
Krioro Broodjes en districtscommissariaat Noord-Oost slaan handen ineen Krioro Broodjes and Northeast District Commissioner join forces 2 min read

Krioro Broodjes and Northeast District Commissioner join forces

Harold Manning 26 mins ago 15
Rutte handed over the final report, the longest creation ever Rutte handed over the final report, the longest creation ever 2 min read

Rutte handed over the final report, the longest creation ever

Thelma Binder 27 mins ago 18