RTV Stichtse Vecht – SP own contribution: ‘Trefpunt closed? Open the twig!’

Because the Welfare Foundation wanted to move the daytime activities from De Twijg to Het Trefpunt to Breukelen, the existing activities for the elderly in Het Trefpunt were discontinued. De Twijg accompanies the disabled and the elderly. The SP Stichtse Vecht believes that 2 groups, often vulnerable people, play against each other here.

The elderly have had their activities in the Trefpunt for years. And to everyone’s satisfaction, against the wishes of users and volunteers, the door closed on them in January. What did they recover? From then on, the 2 groups of elderly people from the gymnasium had to go to Kikkerfort and Beatrixstraat. Bingo had to move to De Driesprong’s commercial restaurant De Meander. It is logical that you have to pay for everything there and you are not allowed to bring your own coffee, pastry, soft drink, avocado, but that does not contribute to the comfort.And it was so pleasant in the Trefpunt with its own kitchen and a cozy atmosphere. People absolutely do not like the current situation, and more and more old people are giving up. As a result, people are staying at home again with the risk of feeling lonely. While the solution according to the SP is so simple!

Volunteer Adrie Winter: “The space where De Twijg was located is now empty, but it is still rented by Welzijn Stichtse Vecht from Woningstichting Vecht en Omstreken. So they pay 30,000 euros in rent deducted from our taxes for an empty space. Give us that empty space. Most people immediately said, … can’t we go to old Twig? Everything is there, the tables and chairs of the Meeting Point are still stored, so what is the problem? I have been involved with the elderly for years, I have learned to love these people and I would like to do everything to give them a few more good years and do fun activities. I am ready to take the lead, I have two ex-colleagues who would also like to start over, so that is not a problem either”.