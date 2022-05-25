Milieudefensie: “Critical shareholders, but Shell does not take the climate crisis seriously”

“Shell showed today that it does not take the climate crisis seriously and has no convincing plan to implement the judge’s verdict. As a result, Shell is putting human lives at risk. The attitude of Shell’s board stands in stark contrast to the strong criticism that has been heard both inside and outside the shareholders’ meeting,” Nine de Pater, campaign manager at Shell, said on Tuesday. Midfield defense.

“Environmental Defense is delighted to see so many shareholders criticizing Shell’s vague and insufficient ambitions. Unfortunately, Shell continues to contradict the judge’s verdict. This puts the life of the company in dangersaid Nine de Pater. She was in London to follow Shell’s annual shareholders’ meeting and to continue to increase the pressure on the company.

“There is no more room for new oil and gas exploration. Science has shown it for years and the International Energy Agency confirms it. Will Shell stop approving new oil and gas production in Argentina, South Africa, Suriname and a seabed field near Nigeria, for example?†

A truly ambitious climate plan

On behalf of 17,000 co-eggs and many other supporters, Milieudefendsie demands a truly ambitious climate plan with short-term goals. Plans that will not only allow the company to comply with the verdict, the science and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, but also save lives. This does not just mean reducing the company’s own emissions and purchased energy, as Shell proposes. Because this plan will result in less than 2.5% less emissions. Shell is also required by the court to reduce emissions in the so-called reduce perimeter 3, emissions caused by the use of after-sales products. And that’s the biggest culprit.

Human lives at risk

†Dangerous climate change is already causing more floods, wildfires and extreme heat. Every day that Shell continues its dangerous emissions unabated, more and more people are threatened in their very existence and their rights are violatedsaid Nine the Father.

Shell has appealed the verdict, but that doesn’t mean they can wait for the verdict. Milieudefensie and the co-applicants around the world also await this call with confidence.

We won’t rest until Shell stops destroying

†We will win this call and we will not rest until Shell stops destroying lives. Shell clings to a system that has no future and they know itsaid the campaign manager in a speech before the meeting.

†As long as Shell continues to knowingly cause dangerous climate change, as long as Shell continues to threaten our lives and those of future generations, we are here. And dear board members: we will not back down. »

Ecological debts

Alagoa Morris, program manager for Friends of the Earth Nigeria: “Shell’s corporate social responsibility is more like corporate social responsibility. Environmental debts resulting from Shell’s negative environmental practices over the years await compensation from Shell. In the community of Ikarama in Nigeria, crude oil is leaking from the ground in places that Shell claims to have remediated. Hull never really cleaned.†