Ross Taylor plays two games for New Zealand XI against Netherlands, joins BJ Watling as coaches

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor travels to New Zealand’s XI game against the Netherlands in Napier next week to buy time before bidding farewell to international cricket in his final ODI series later this month.

Paul Wiseman will lead the coaching staff and will be supported by Auckland bowling coach Azhar Abbas and former Black Cups wicketkeeper PJ Wattling.

Watling has worked for the ND Training Network for the past two seasons and was the head coach of ND A this season.

Taylor was disqualified from Friday’s Plunket Shield game in favor of the Central Stags for being a “home contact” for COVID-19. The 38-year-old will face Dutch Rovers at McLean Park in the second matchday preview on March 19, as well as in the T20 match on March 21.

“I can’t wait to get to Napier and play on one of my favorite grounds at McLean Park,” Taylor said.

“It’s a great opportunity to spend some time in the middle after missing the last Plunket Shield round and it would also be worth watching the Tour team ahead of the ODI series.

“I look forward to sharing the locker room with new and young faces who I hope I can help by passing on some knowledge to them,” he added.

The New Zealand XI will meet the Netherlands behind closed doors in two one-day matches at Napier on March 17 and 19, followed by a one-off T20 game on March 21.

Next, BLACKCAPS takes the Netherlands to T20I on March 25 at McLean Park, followed by three ODIs, at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on March 29 and Hamilton’s Seddon Park on April 2-4.

“The Netherlands are a constantly improving team and they will appreciate the chance to take the national test,” Taylor said.

“They have some well-known players in the New Zealand world and I’m sure they will be important to them when it comes to understanding the conditions and we know they will be playing with great pride and we expect that. let them be a good challenge, he added.

The addition of Taylor is a strong mix of BLACKCAPS hopefuls and rising stars from the NZ XI team which will be managed by Michael Brasswell.

Bracewell, Dane Cleaver and Ben Sears are all in contention for the BLACKCAPS white ball teams to face the Netherlands later this month, given the unavailability of 12 BLACKCAPS regulars, including captain Kane Williamson, who will switch to IPL in the future. . will leave . weeks.

The rest of New Zealand’s Team XI are looking to the future with Jesse Tashkoff, Jock Mackenzie and Matt Boyle, recent graduates of the NZ U19 programme.

New Zealand Team XI: Michael Brasswell (midfielder), Matt Bacon, Matt Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (weekday), James Hartshorne, Mitch Hay, Jayden Lennox, Angus Mackenzie, Jock Mackenzie, Tim Pringle, Ben Sears, Jesse Tashkoff (opener) , Ross Taylor (Games 2 and 3).