Mosquito manipulated soon in the United States with millions in the air

According to the company, these are biological pest control solutions. According to Oxitec, the release of the artificial mosquito does not harm beneficial insects such as bees and butterflies and has been shown to control the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquito, which has invaded communities in Florida, California and in other US states.

In California, this mosquito has spread rapidly to more than 20 counties across the state since it was first discovered in 2013, increasing the risk of transmission of dengue fever, chikungunya, zika, yellow fever and other diseases .

Thus, millions of manipulated mosquitoes will soon be released. Not everyone expects this mosquito-manipulated experience. “Once released into the environment, genetically modified mosquitoes cannot be recalled,” said Robert Gould, president of San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility. “This experiment is unnecessary and even dangerous, as there are no local cases of dengue fever or Zika virus in California.”

A similar experiment was conducted in Brazil in 2019. There, many mosquitoes survived the modified mosquito protein. The mosquito problem only got worse.