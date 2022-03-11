Ross Taylor is part of the NZ Eleven team which will face the Netherlands

Retired Black Caps Ross Taylor will take on New Zealand’s eleventh team against the Netherlands in Napier next week, as he is expected to be some way ahead of the final One Day International Series later this this month.

After being eliminated in today’s Plunket Shield match for Central Stags as a ‘family contact’ for Covid-19, Taylor will face traveling Dutchman McLean Park in his second one-day warm-up match on 19 March, as well as one of the T20s on the evening of the 21st.

“I can’t wait to get to Napier and play on one of my favorite grounds at McLean Park,” Taylor said.

“It’s a great opportunity to spend some time in the middle after missing the last Plunket Shield round and it would also be worth watching the Tour team ahead of the ODI series.

“I can’t wait to share the locker room with new and young faces who I hope I can help by passing on some knowledge.

“The Netherlands are a constantly improving team and they will appreciate the opportunity to experience the game.

“They have some well-known players from the New Zealand world who I’m sure will be important to them when it comes to understanding the conditions.

“We know they will play with a lot of pride and we expect them to present a good challenge.”

Taylor’s inclusion will be a strong mix of international players and rising stars in the NZ XI squad which will be led by in-form Wellington Firebirds captain Michael Braswell.

New Zealand XI

Michael Brasswell (c) (Wellington)

Matt Bacon (Otago)

Matt Boyle (Canterbury)

Josh Clarkson (CD)

Dane Cleaver (World Cup) (CD)

James Harthorne (Wellington)

Mitch Hay (Canterbury)

Jayden Lennox (CD)

Angus Mackenzie (Otago)

Jock Mackenzie (Auckland)

Tim Pringle (ND)

Ben Sears (Wellington)

Jesse Tashkoff (Wellington) – Game 1

Ross Taylor (CD) – Games 2 and 3

The New Zealand XI will face the Netherlands behind closed doors in two one-day matches at McLean Park near Napier on March 17 and 19, followed by a one-off T20 fixture on March 21.

Next, the Black Caps take on the Netherlands in T20I on March 25 at McLean Park, followed by three ODIs, at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on March 29 and Hamilton Park in Seddon on April 2-4.