Robin Veenis is back home. After spending three years “down under”, he has now joined the Utrecht Ngenious consultancy firm as a consultant.

After obtaining his master’s degree in Organizational Psychology at Erasmus University Rotterdam, Robin Veenis opted for an adventure abroad. His adventure took him to New Zealand, where he began his career with Lee Hecht Harrison, a human capital consultant.

During his three years in Auckland and Wellington, he also worked for the consulting firms Winsborough and MartinJenkins. Veenis has mainly focused on projects in the public sector, supporting its clients with, among others, strategy, organizational design, change management, leadership development and project management.

The clients he served for included a number of New Zealand government departments, the Electricity Authority, the governments of Auckland and Wellington, and ConsumerNZ – an institution that provides consumer information to parties in the public and private domain. .

“As an organizational psychologist, I draw my energy from understanding complex systemic issues. I am curious and inquisitive, and I ask bold questions to make the complex simple. I also like digging into the data and trying to make things intangible measurable in order to create new insights. It is extremely satisfying to clarify the story, solve the puzzle and deliver tangible results to the client, ”says Veenis.

Back in the Netherlands, he decides to join Ngenious. Veenis says of her choice for the agency: “Ngenious is right for me. Ngenious’ holistic method is based on a solid theoretical foundation, with Lean and Agile as the basis, and an attention to people and their drivers of change.

He also attaches great importance to the scientific basis of the office. “A scientific, evidence-based approach is crucial to me and I don’t have to tell you that people and behavior are my top priority as an organizational psychologist. It was also clear that the colleagues at Ngenious are experimenting with this philosophy themselves and have a huge passion for their work. Who wouldn’t want to work for the leader in systemic organizational transition? », Concludes the brand new advisor.