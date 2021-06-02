The Netherlands will host Ireland in a three-game ODI series, with the first game being played on Wednesday 2 June at Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. In this article, we will write about the details of the live broadcast of the first game and the series. The Netherlands played their last ODI series against Scotland two weeks ago. The series ended 1-1, with both teams winning one game each.

IrelandOn the other hand, I played for the last time against the ODI series Afghanistan In January of this year. The latter won all three games of the series. The Irish and Dutch As recently faced each other in the ODI three-game series, where Ireland beat their opponents 2-1. The series falls under the Super League ICC CWC. It’s a must-have winning streak for both teams knowing they’ll face tougher competition later in the league. Each victory earns the team 10 points.

The series is played in a dynamic bubble environment. because of COVID-19[feminine Pandémie, les fans ne sont pas autorisés à entrer dans le stade.

Pays-Bas vs Irlande 2021, premier match international, quand et où regarder, détaille la diffusion en direct

En Inde : 14h (14h)

Aux Pays-Bas 10h30 heure locale

Inde: Vancode

Hollande: Ziggo Sports

États UnisTélé Willow

Afrique du Sud: Grand sport

Australie: Fox Sports

Royaume-Uni: Cricket des sports célestes

Équipes pour les Pays-Bas et l’Irlande 2021, premier international international

Hollande

Peter Sellar (Capitaine), Scott Edward, Max O’Dodd, Stefan Mayburg, Ben Cooper, Bass de Lied, Tim van der Gogten, Logan Van Beek, Fred Klasen, Philip Boisven, Vivien Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Vizy, Moussa Nadim Ahmed, Saqib Zulfiqari

Irlande

Andrew Balberni (kapitein), Mark Adair, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrill, Josh Little, Andrew McBrain, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Sterling, Harry Tctor, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

