New Zealand’s towns of Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown have been virtually cut off from the rest of the country after several bridges were washed away by the floods.

500 milliliters of rain

The South Island was ravaged last weekend by an amount of rain that normally falls over an entire year. According to metrologists, this only happens once every 100 years. In some places, more than 500 milliliters fell in two days.

As a result, hundreds of people had to leave their homes. Water levels in several rivers have reached record levels, causing parts of the bridges to wash out. The main connecting road, State Highway 1, had to be closed after motorists felt a bridge collapse below them.