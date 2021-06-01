Qantas will reward vaccinated passengers with benefits

The exact program is still being worked out, vaccinated passengers can think of perks like free loyalty points and additional fees. status credits for a higher status in the loyalty program. This makes them eligible for a faster upgrade, for example.

Qantas is also likely to offer a discount on airline tickets to those vaccinated. There will also be a raffle, with the prize of one year of free flight with Qantas for ten vaccinated Australians and their families. At least one winner will be selected from each Australian state.

Slow vaccination rate

Vaccination of the population is very slow in Australia, in part because the government made mistakes when purchasing vaccines. Only 2% of the population is fully vaccinated. By way of comparison: in the Netherlands, it is according to Our world in data 15 percent and in the United States 41 percent.

Qantas wants to speed up vaccinations to reopen the country’s borders. They are tightly closed, except with New Zealand, and the Australian government has no plans to reopen them until the summer of next year.

The airline has previously said it wants to force international travelers to get vaccinated. But at the moment there are no international flights in sight at all. No vaccine is required for the special travel bubble in New Zealand.