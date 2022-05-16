Rick van den Hurk ends an impressive career: ‘Now I want to teach my son the love of baseball’ | Other sports

Today, I officially announce my retirement. For the past 20 years, baseball has taken me on a journey around the world. I proudly represented the Netherlands at World Baseball Classic games in Puerto Rico, South Korea, Japan and the United States,” Van den Hurk wrote on Instagram.

“Although my career is over, my love for the game will continue and I will look for other opportunities to promote the sport internationally. I look forward to spending more time with my family and teaching my son the game. love of baseball.

Van den Hurk has been active in Asia in recent years.

