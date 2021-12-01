De Doelder lives with his wife and children at the Parelduikerhof and filed an objection with ideas to ask the municipality to take measures to prevent the nuisance. According to him, residents are not against the ice rink, but the neighborhood is concerned about the nuisance.

“We want the municipality to guarantee that it will not make the same mistake as with the Grote Sternstraat.” There, the skate park caused noise pollution and the municipality was unable to reduce it. A move to another location was the only solution. Residents living near the new location, on the edge of the Veerse Poort district, want to prevent history from repeating itself.

The neighborhood would like toilets, a noise barrier and garbage cans

Danny de Doelder: “I offered to buy a piece of land with which the municipality could buy toilets, a fence and bins with the product. I would then like to place a noise barrier on this land. The alderman said that because such a wall is not money. So I offered to do it myself.

De Doelder lives 100 to 150 meters from the planned location. “It’s on open ground, with a few trees in between. Scouting is also there and if there is activities you can hear it well. It’s only on weekends, the skaters are there. seven days on seven.” Local residents want good facilities so that there are no young people hanging out.

Listen to the conversation with local resident Danny de Doelder here:

Local residents want good measures to avoid any nuisance from the new skatepark

