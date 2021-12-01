The province of Zeeland presented the first sketches of the roof of the Meester van der Heijden quarry to the inhabitants of Nieuw-Namur and the neighboring Belgian village of Kieldrecht. The roof is intended to protect the neglected and overgrown quarry – a special geological monument in East Flanders where layers of earth 10 million years old have risen to the surface – from frost, rain and erosion . The career must also play a role in the energy transition. For this, the quarry receives seven tonnes of grant from the Heritage Deal.

Underwater pine forest

The architect Ro Koster wants to go back in time with the idea of ​​a “solar sea”, at the same level as the ground level. Millions of years ago the site was covered with a vast body of water, the Pliocene Sea, which was also home to huge sharks. An underwater pine forest, common to the area many years later, holds the nearly 3,500 square foot sunroof in place.

The idea is that you can walk around the quarry several meters deep again instead of looking down on it from the wooden platform. In the new plan, the nearly worn-out deck bridge that was inaugurated just ten years ago will disappear.

Project manager Nathalie de Visser from Grenspark Groot Saeftinghe points out that this is only a sketch and it is not yet certain whether the plan will be fully realized. It depends on several factors. For example, for the energy cooperative Zeeuwind, solar roofing must be profitable, Staatsbosbeheer must be able to guarantee management and maintenance and the whole asshole proof be manufactured. A point of attention is also the ventilation, because the quarry must not dry out completely, because then the steep wall can collapse further. “It’s a big puzzle, with puzzle pieces that need to fit together.”

Dozens of children’s drawings

And then there is the immediate vicinity of the quarry, which still needs to be deepened. During a previous evening of information on the future of the career, the children of the two primary schools had made dozens of drawings with their wishes and ideas for the nature reserve. A treehouse, watchtower, or natural playground was high on the wishlist. The inhabitants also prefer to make the nature reserve in the middle of the village a place of relaxation and play.

It is therefore important for Debbie Harte of the village council of Nieuw-Namur that the wishes of the children are reflected in the final plan. Although she really likes the idea of ​​a slide, which you can use – in addition to a staircase and a ramp – to get into the quarry. “It’s a good start.”

Caring about maintenance

The inhabitants were generally positive on the first sketches. Concerns remain about its maintenance. Far too little has happened in recent years, as a result of which the special geological layers are largely covered with grass, tree roots grow through the steep wall, and now the planks have had their day. The quarry has been closed to the public for almost two years.

Project manager Nathalie de Visser indicates that discussions are still ongoing with owner Staatsbosbeheer, who in principle manages the area. Because there are still so many uncertainties attached to the plan, the parties are also considering a temporary solution, so that the quarry can still open in the meantime. For this, the platform can be removed and the staircase and slide can already be placed to access the bottom of the quarry.

Think about

Over the next few months, residents will be able to contribute their ideas and discuss the details, site layout and relationship with the environment. They can register on a participation platform via the site of the Border Park Groot Saeftinghe.

