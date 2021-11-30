Upcoming facility to serve as America’s sustainable aquaculture center on Earth

Jonesport, Maine, November 29, 2021– (working threadKingfish, a pioneer and leader in sustainable terrestrial aquaculture, has announced that it has finalized the purchase of land for its new facility in Jonesport, Maine. When complete, the facility will serve as Kingfish’s first manufacturing facility in the United States, as the company aims to replicate its successful operations in Europe and create sustainable local seafood production for food and beverage stores. American retail.

This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005362/ar/

(Image: Business Wire)

The purchase follows the approval of two final permits from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (MDEP) earlier this month, allowing Kingfish Maine to continue on schedule with pre-construction design and engineering. Critical hydronic permits were obtained earlier in 2021.

“These announcements mark an important step in the implementation of The Kingfish Company’s expansion strategy and focus on technology-driven local seafood production from high quality imports to the European Union. and the United States, ”said Ohad Maiman, Founder and CEO. of the Kingfish. Kanad Fishing Company. “Today, Kingfish Maine takes one step closer to achieving full operational status and we are ready to build on our proven model and evolve our technology locally to serve our national distribution network. “

Kingfish Maine is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kingfish Company – the largest producer of Yellowtail Kingfish in the European Union – and will use the same cutting-edge technology and operational excellence proven in the Netherlands to become the largest producer of Yellowtail Kingfish in the United States. day, operates a Jonesport facility.

In recent months, Kingfish has confirmed a US-wide retail partnership with Whole Foods to sell the company’s Yellowtail product in all locations across the country.

The story continues

You can read more about The Kingfish Company’s mission to get the perfect fish here.

More from Kingfish

Kingfish is a pioneer and leader in sustainable land-based aquaculture.

The current annual production capacity of the Kingfish Zeeland plant in the Netherlands is 1,500 tonnes of high-quality, high-value Yellowtail Kingfish.

Expansion is underway and capacity in the Netherlands will reach 3,500 tonnes in the second half of 2022. In the United States, the licensing, design and engineering of the company’s approximately 8,500 tonnes facility are at an advanced stage.

The production is based on advanced aquatic recycling systems (RAS), which protect biodiversity and ensure biosecurity. Animal welfare is essential and the fish are raised without antibiotics or vaccines. The operations run on 100 percent renewable energy from wind, solar and biogas. The company’s facilities run on seawater, so no precious fresh water is wasted.

Kingfish’s main product today, the Yellowtail Kingfish (also known as Ricciola / Hiramasa / Amberjack) is a high quality and versatile fish well known in Italian and Asian cuisine.

Their products are certified and certified as sustainable and environmentally friendly by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and the British Retail Consortium (BRC). It won the Seafood Excellence Award 2019 and is recommended as an ecological choice by the Good Fish Foundation.

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005362/ar/

Contacts

Zach Guerin

RIC

[email protected]