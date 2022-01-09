Residents of Oostburg Residential Care Center to Move to Center Campus in Five Years | Zeeland

OOSTBURG – In 2027, residents of the Stelle accommodation center will have to move to their new accommodation in the center of Oostburg. The following year, the hospital moved to the campus, where treatment, accommodation, education and sports were housed.











The center of Oostburg expects a major metamorphosis in the years to come. On the outskirts of the town hall, new buildings will be built for the residential care center, the hospital and the Zwin college. Tragel, a care institution for people with disabilities, is also involved and the municipality of Sluis is in consultation with landlords and housing associations. Sports associations are also likely to join. To make room for the new building, the town hall will be partially demolished, only the monumental part will remain.

The municipality and ZorgSaam, owner of Stelle and the Antonius Hospital, are the driving force behind the project, which has been named Vital West-Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. According to René Smit, director of ZorgSaam, care in the region must be organized in a completely different way. “Aging and understaffing are major problems. We need to make health care future proof. If we don’t organize care differently, it will go away over time.