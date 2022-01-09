Ambitious Perseverance chooses Jan Pruijn, former coach of NEC and Helmond Sport | Regional sports

VIERLINGSBEEK – Perseverance strengthens ambitions. The Vierlingsbeek football association has recruited Jan Pruijn as a new head coach. Molenhoek’s experienced coach is set to bring the club back to the main division.











Pruijn (63) takes a lot of business luggage to Volharding. For example, he was a coach of NEC. He guided the professionals of Nijmegen to the Eredivisie and the cup final between 1991 and 1994. Pruijn was also the head of De Treffers and Helmond Sport and worked in youth academies all over the world, from China to South Africa, from the United States to Lebanon.

He has been back in the Netherlands since 2015. At the start of the season, Pruijn, who had just coached for two years in the main division at the time, was still in charge of the amateurs at NEC. This job turned out to be a whirlwind match. He left the Nijmegen Premier League at the end of November. “I had to make too many concessions to who I was. I missed the total will of the players, “Pruijn reacted at the time.

Despite

At Volharding, Pruijn is the successor to Johan Vullings, who is in his fourth season at Soetendaal Sports Park. Sailant: Pruijn had Vullings under his wing as a player at SV Venray. “. “That someone with their professional background chooses to work at Volharding fills us with pride. “

Pruijn: ,, Volharding is an association with a rich history and an excellent academy for young people. The club wants to evolve and I want to help them with my knowledge and my experience. For me, it’s not about the highest level, but about the club’s vision, ambition, enthusiasm and possibilities. When I saw the vacancy, I immediately thought: “It could be a club that suits me”. And that feeling only got stronger during the different conversations.

Pruijn will receive help from Dennis Rikken at Volharding next season. Gravenaar, 46, is currently the Vullings’ right-hand man. He was previously the coach of Volharding 2. Club icon Marvin Chirino from Boxmeer is now and next year in charge of this team.

Jan Pruijn was the coach of SC NEC at the start of this season. © David van Haren

