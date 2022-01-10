Van Aert Belgian cyclocross champion for the fifth time
Wout Van Aert became Belgian cyclo-cross champion for the fifth time. The 27-year-old Dutch team rider Jumbo-Visma was in a class of his own on the Middelkerke course. Van Aert has already won the Belgian title in the field in 2016, 2017, 2018 and last year.
The three-time world champion completed his first cross of this season at Boom in early December and immediately won it. It was the start of an impressive winning streak. Van Aert wrote almost every competition he entered on his behalf. It was only at the World Cup last week in Hulst that this was not possible due to a mechanical failure.
In Middelkerke, there was no match for Van Aert, who moved away from his rivals early in the race and with a fine display of power, he won his fifth national title solo. Eli Iserbyt, the Belgian leader in the World Cup and Superprestige rankings, has resigned. Laurens Sweeck finished second after just over a minute, the bronze went to Quinten Hermans.
USA World Cup
Like his injured rival Mathieu van der Poel, Van Aert will skip the World Cup in the United States at the end of this month. As the road season approaches, the Belgian does not want to make such a long trip. Van Aert is now getting ready for the spring classics.
Among women, the Belgian title went to Sanne Cant for the thirteenth consecutive time on Saturday.
