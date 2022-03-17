The Reckless Rise Up Music Festival grossed $ 22 million in St. Pete’s economy last October, according to an independent research firm.

Downtown St. Petersburg Partnership has partnered with festival organizers to hire Michema, a Tampa-based company, to explore visitors to the three-day Fenoi Park Festival. The 2021 Reggae Rise-Up competition attracted 15,000 people a day, most of whom stayed at local hotels, inns and B&Bs.

This is good news as the Seventh Reggae Rise Up kicks off on the Kate Friend front site on Friday. It’s almost sold out, though there are some layered tickets (click) Here⁇

(This is not our “seventh year” because Covid has repeatedly postponed and rescheduled the event.)

Jason Mattis, CEO of the Downtown Partnership, said the multi-band festival “fits right in with the city of St. Pete – the vibration and energy, and what St. Pete’s is all about.”

“It makes sense to strengthen our culture, to strengthen our sense of place and values, and to promote our economy. The economy is something we have not always made public or made clear in the past.

Mashsim said 2021 participants came from every US state, including Canada, Germany, Russia, Japan, Croatia, Switzerland, Antigua, Angola, France, Aruba, Albania, Peru, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Italy, the Bahamas and the United States. States. Kingdom.

Each year, the Utah-based Reggae Rise Up travels between four different American cities. The St. Petersburg event is always the best, says Brian Burrison, co – founder of the festival.

“There’s a certain kind of magic going on here,” he explained. “And it’s grass and sandy water … and the backdrop of the city. The whole community is behind us when we emerge. We’re a little bit here, so it’s like a second home.

Expense Breakdown in Detailed Report:

Immediate effect: $ 18923, $ 310.56 in direct economic output. Factors paid directly into the economy by visitors spending on tickets, hotels, restaurants and vendor purchases. In addition, it includes the costs incurred by on-site event staff to attend the event.

Indirect effect: $ 2,425,149.44 in indirect economic output. Revenue from event expenses, e.g. Vendors can sell finished goods at the event by purchasing products / raw materials from other local businesses.

Induced effect: $ 628,053.04 Triggered economic output. The cost of housing (at the household level) is implemented by the wages earned during the event or the expenses of the participants.

“Sometimes you do an event and it’s money that’s in circulation in the local community,” Mattis said. “The exciting thing about the event was that a lot of people came from outside St. Pete. So the costs are new money coming to our municipality.

Terry Marks, Managing Director of the St. Petersburg Art Coalition, added: “It’s not just the economic impact, it’s the soul of Reckey. Reckey’s humanity is Reggie’s energy and inspiration.