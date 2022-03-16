The United States and the United Kingdom will discuss trade relations between the two countries. The first round of talks is scheduled for next week in Baltimore, USA. Further negotiations will continue on British soil later this spring.

After Brexit, the United Kingdom and the United States no longer have trade agreements that existed when Britain was part of the European Union. The new trade agreement has not yet been signed. There is collaboration and innovation on the agenda for planned negotiations.

Atlantic overseas trade between the United Kingdom and the United States is about € 240 billion a year. The trade agreement with the United States is therefore important to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson had previously promised that Brexit would allow Britain to negotiate new trade agreements sooner than the EU’s trade agreements with many countries. Until now, it has become much harder. During a visit to the White House last year, Johnson was unable to obtain confirmation of talks on a free trade agreement.