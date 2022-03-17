The EU is finding it difficult to accept new sanctions against Russia. Said Minister Wobke Hokstra (Foreign Affairs) in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Early next week, he will again consult with his European counterparts on new measures against Moscow.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union, along with the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, has imposed severe sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s regime. Russian banks have been cut off from the international payment system SWIFT and funds have been frozen.

Hoekstra thinks it is always a good idea to place a new layer on top of existing barriers. But he said in a debate in the House that sanctions are a bit harsher now than they were two weeks ago. There are many reasons for this. The effects of sanctions are explored. Moreover, the EU does not want to interfere in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

But it will be very difficult for the 27 member states to reach an agreement on the new sanctions. “By the way, it’s not easy to agree, because countries are asking themselves: what success do I get out of it,” Hoxtra said. The government continues to support new sanctions against Russia.

There are not many new sanctions in the EU. Oil and gas should be looked at later. However, many countries rely heavily on Russia’s energy supply. It simply cannot be changed. Locals say Germany, among other things, is now showing restraint. The government also believes it is important to maintain unity within the EU. Restrictions require the consent of all.

It is also recommended to close European ports for Russian ships. The minister said the cabinet was not negative about this. According to him, it is important that such an EU level agreement is reached. Otherwise, you will have to transfer cargo and divert ships, for example, from Rotterdam to Antwerp, Hoekstra said. “Then you have not accomplished anything.”