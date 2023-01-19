Referees to explain VAR to fans when deciding World Cup clubs
LONDON (AP/BELGA) — At the upcoming Club World Cup, to be played in Morocco from February 1-11, referees will explain VAR decisions to the public during matches. The International Football Association Board (IFAB), which coordinates football regulations around the world, decided on Wednesday.
VAR’s proposal was approved at an IFAB meeting at Wembley for the Club World Cup and Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand next summer. Communication between referees and video referees is not public, but the final decision is.
“At this time, fans don’t know why certain decisions are being made,” a spokesperson said. “There is too little information. This measure should make football more transparent.”
