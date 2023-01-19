Sargeant ready to prove himself in F1: ‘Now the real work begins’

Logan Sargeant specifies that the three Grands Prix in the United States will certainly increase the pressure, but that it will not be a problem. The sport is becoming increasingly popular in America and Sargeant’s arrival will certainly help that. Alexander Rossi was the last American driver in Formula 1 and that is why the Williams driver is proud to represent his country.

Sargeant says he finds it very special to be the first American pilot in a long time. “With three Grands Prix in America, it will be fun. Miami is right next to my house so I’m really looking forward to it,” the 22-year-old begins, as quoted by Sky Sports F1. “It may be a bit more pressure, but at the end of the day I put a lot of pressure on myself and the expectations are high. We just have to do the job,” says the driver with good expectations.

Sargeant will certainly feel the pressure, but above all he finds it very special that he can finally achieve his dream. “It’s definitely a dream come true,” he said. “I feel like a hard-working 16-year-old boy, the weight has lifted my shoulders that we’ve come this far. Then you immediately think: Now the real work begins to keep my place in Formula 1 at the future”, adds the pilot.

Sargeant: ‘The Williams seat was up for grabs when I did my job’

With only twenty drivers in Formula 1, everything must be in place to race there. “The stars absolutely have to align and you have to be in the right place at the right time,” says Sargeant. “Williams have been so supportive of me since late last year and they have given me so much confidence throughout the year that this chair was there for the taking when I did my job.”

However, it was still exciting to see if the 22-year-old could actually break into the premier class, as he still needed to get a good result in Formula 2 to earn enough super license points. “Before that last round I had to get my super license and the pressure was on to maximize the weekend and we did that. I just look forward to doing my best for them in the future,” concludes Sargeant with satisfaction.