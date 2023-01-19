Adrienne Lyle and her rider Salvino and horse of the year in America

In the United States, Andrienne Lyle and her Grand Prix horse salvin (s. Sandro Hit) was named Rider and Horse of the Year. The 38-year-old rider received the William C. Steinkraus Trophy last week for her exploits at the world championships in Herning, among others. Along with Salvino, she helped the American team secure a ticket to the Games in Paris.

It was a good year for Adrienne Lyle and Salvino. She was the best American at the world championships in Herning with the sixteen-year-old Hanoverian stallion. The pair progressed to freestyle in which they placed sixth with an almost personal best. The duo were also successful in the race for the World Championships with victories in Wellington and a second place finish at the Aachen Grand Prix. After Herning, Lyle rebounded on the World Cup circuit with four wins in four starts.

Lyle’s talent and commitment to the future of the sport was on display at the 2022 United States Dressage Champions Festival where she won two National Championships. With Fürst Dream (s. Fürstenball) Lyle won the national title in four-year-old dressage horses and on Valor (s. Vitalis) she won gold in five-year-old horses.

Source USEF