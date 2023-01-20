Michaëlla Krajicek is part of the Dutch selection for the Padel World Cup | Sport Other

Michaëlla Krajicek was included in the Dutch selection for the Padel World Cup by national coach Ewan Watson this Thursday. The former tennis player is one of eight women who belong to the elite corps.

Krajicek, 33, started padel this year and quickly rose through the ranks to number two in the Netherlands. She is currently number four in the rankings.

Two years ago, Krajicek was forced to end her career as a professional tennis player. She played her last game in early 2019 and then suffered too much from her knee.

As a tennis star, Krajicek had a promising start to his career. As a teenager, she won three WTA tournaments in 2005 and 2006 and fell behind in 2007 with a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. After that, it deteriorated mainly because of the injuries.

Besides Krajicek, the Dutch women’s selection for the Padel World Cup is made up of Steffie Weterings, Marcella Koek, Tess van Dinteren, Maaike Betz, Milou Ettekoven, Rosalie van der Hoek and Avalon Segou Jonker.

The men’s selection is made up of Sten Richters, Bram Meijer, Uriël Maarsen, Robin Sietsma, René Lindenbergh, Bart van Opstal, Werner Lootsma and Menno Nolten.

The Padel World Cup will take place in Dubai from October 31 to November 5. The Dutch women’s team qualified directly by finishing ninth last year. The Dutch qualified via the European qualifying tournament.

Last year, Spain won both the men’s and women’s world titles. The padel World Cup was the first on the program in 1992.

“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”