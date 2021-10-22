Red Flames have no mercy on Kosovo: 7-0 – Domestic football

The Belgian women’s football team won 7-0 against the football dwarf Kosovo on Thursday night in Leuven on the third day of Group F of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

In the King Power at Den Dreefstadion, captain Tessa Wullaert (16., 51. and 69.) had a hat trick, Justine Vanhaevermaet (3. and 36.) signed for two hits. Janice Cayman (9.) and Golden Shoe Tine De Caigny (28.) each found their way to the net once. The goal was Nicky Evrard, the replacement for Justien Odeurs, who surprisingly was not called up.

After a 1-1 draw in Poland and a 7-0 win over Albania last month, Belgium lead the group with 7 of 9 alongside Norway. Earlier today, the Norwegians had gone no further than a scoreless draw on a visit to Poland, with five points at number three. Next Tuesday, the Flames will face the big move to Norway. Target training against Kosovo ensured a successful dress rehearsal.

The clash with Norway will undoubtedly be a crucial duel for first place, which will offer a ticket to the World Cup final round in Australia and New Zealand. The vice-champion plays the play-offs.

