“That’s nice to look at”

The United States Grand Prix begins this weekend. Where Americans in the past had little interest in Formula 1, Sergio Perez finds that more and more people are excited when the race takes place.

The Mexican has been in Dallas and Manhattan for a demo round the past few days and noticed the energy of the audience that had gathered nearby. “It’s great to see Formula 1 as a growing sport in the United States,” he said. Judges Perez in conversation with NBC Sports.

“You go out on the streets and probably not many people recognize you like in other places in Europe or Mexico, but it definitely gets more and more. Obviously when you’re in Austin and there’s a race there. down there, a lot of people and the Americans are interested in Formula 1. I have the impression that the fans appreciate the sport more and immerse themselves in it more.

Possibly a third race in the United States

A GP in Miami is also scheduled for next season. The FIA ​​is reportedly considering allowing a third race in America in the future. Las Vegas or Indianapolis would be possible.

