February 3 is the time, Running of the red bulls will then present the RB19 in New York, the new achievement for the 2023 season. The Milton Keynes-based team deliberately chose the city, as the brand sees the number of American fans for the team increasing enormously.

The popularity of Formula 1 in the United States has received a huge boost in recent years, in part thanks to the Drive to Survive docuseries. The sport’s American owners, Liberty Media, have also assured that no less than three races will take place in the country in 2023. Not only will the Circuit of the Americas be visited, the premier class will visit the Miami circuit for the second time and the penultimate race of the year will take place in Las Vegas.

The article continues below the video

ALSO INTERESTING: Does Red Bull indicate a new color scheme with a photo?

“Reward for fans in the United States”

Nick Stocker, commercial director of the Austrian team, adds Sports Business Journal shows that the number of American fans for Red Bull has increased by around 68% in the last year. The United States has now become the country where the team has experienced the strongest growth. According to Stocker, the presentation in New York was therefore chosen. “[Het] is partly a recognition and a reward for the fans in the United States, to reflect the presence that we have and the growth of Formula 1,” he explained.

In addition to Red Bull, sister team AlphaTauri will also present their new car in New York. In addition to the racing team, AlphaTauri also has a clothing line of the same name, so it’s no coincidence that the team presentation (February 11) will take place during New York Fashion Week.

Vacancy: Online F1 Editor (freelance, part-time or full-time)