“By 2050, between 50 and 60% of winter sports areas in Europe, which were considered snow-covered and suitable for the Olympics, will no longer exist,” Bach said in response to questions from the agency. German press DPA. The top sporting boss calls it “alarming”.

Deferred award

At the beginning of December, the IOC had already decided to postpone the awarding of the 2030 Winter Games. This would be decided next year, but “in view of climate change and the resulting challenges for winter sports”, this deadline has been postponed.

Salt Lake City, Sapporo and Vancouver applied. The 2026 Winter Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.