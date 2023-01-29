Climate change threatens Winter Games, IOC worries
“By 2050, between 50 and 60% of winter sports areas in Europe, which were considered snow-covered and suitable for the Olympics, will no longer exist,” Bach said in response to questions from the agency. German press DPA. The top sporting boss calls it “alarming”.
Deferred award
At the beginning of December, the IOC had already decided to postpone the awarding of the 2030 Winter Games. This would be decided next year, but “in view of climate change and the resulting challenges for winter sports”, this deadline has been postponed.
Salt Lake City, Sapporo and Vancouver applied. The 2026 Winter Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Bach fears that regions that are still considered winter sports areas will no longer invest in snow and ice sports, but focus on other sources of income such as hikers and mountain bikers. As a result, the number of venues where Winter Sports World Cups and Winter Games can be held will decrease significantly.
Shorter winters
Additionally, climate change will shorten winters, Bach said. “That then begs the question of how much time is left for World Cups, for World Cup competitions and the Winter Games.” According to the IOC President, the format and scheduling of the Winter Olympics are also under pressure.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”