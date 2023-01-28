24 Hours of Daytona: Where can you watch it and which Dutch people will be in action?

Where Formula 1 will start in less than a month, a classic is scheduled for this weekend. The 24 Hours of Daytona kicks off Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. We’ve gathered everything you need to know about this event.

The 24 Hours of Daytona is an annual event, first staged in 1966. Over the years, it has become a true motorsport classic that attracts many spectators and high-profile participants every year. The event is part of the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship, which is the American version of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC). The most important class is the GTP Sportscar class, but several series are present on the circuit.

Disciplines

The endurance race is held at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, USA. The circuit, which was opened in 1959, is approximately 5.73 kilometers long in total. There are, just like in the WEC, different classes in which to compete. The highest class is the GTP Sportscar (Grand Touring Prototype) class, which includes both LMH and LMDh cars. For the 2023 race, we will only see LMDh cars this year. However, there are also other series available. For example, next to GTP, LMP2 is the fastest class. But the GTD class and the GTD-Pro class are also present.

Dutch

During the iconic race, a number of Dutch people also take part. For example, Renger van der Zande will defend the colors of Cadillac Racing in the GTP category with the starting number one. IndyCar driver Rinus Veekay will be seen with starting number 11 in the LMP2 class at van TDS Racing and Giedo van der Garde, together with Job van Uitert, will be responsible for the TDS car with starting number 35 and in the LMP3 class Tijmen sera van der Helm takes the JDC-Miller Motorsports team in tow. Additionally, Jeroen Bleekemolen will start in the GTD class for the KellyMoss team and Kay van Berlo will also compete for that team, albeit in a different car. Last but in the same class, Indy Dontje will compete for Winward Motorsport.

Rinus ‘Veekay’ van Kalmthout

Where to look?

The show will air on Ziggo Sport Racing this weekend. The broadcast will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and ten minutes later the race will begin at Daytona International Speedway. Olav Mol will provide commentary during the race, among other things. He does it with Koen Bakker and Ronald van Dam. Not only can the footage be seen at the cable giant, IMSA TV is also streaming the show.

