Rainbow expressions allowed again at World Cup in Qatar

In Wales’ second group match at the World Cup in Qatar this morning against Iran, supporters with rainbow colored hats and flags are suddenly welcome in the stadium. This was announced by the Football Association of Wales.

This means that rainbow expressions in the Dutch national team’s next match, this afternoon against Ecuador, are also possible. It is unclear why this form of protest against the situation in Qatar is suddenly allowed.

Rainbow in all its forms rejected at the World Cup in Qatar

In the first match against the United States, various Welsh fans, including rainbow colored hats, were refused entry to the stadium. “We have received confirmation from FIFA that hats and rainbow colored flags are permitted in the stadium. All stadiums have been notified,” the Football Association of Wales said.

Earlier this week, a Wales fan was seen in Qatar in amazement. She wore a hat and was refused entry to the football stadium when her country played America. It wasn’t really clear if she had deliberately chosen the rainbow, or just “colored”, but probably so. Either way, the headgear had to be removed.

This Wales fan wasn’t allowed to play in his match against USA because he was wearing a rainbow hat 😳 #Fifa World Cup pic.twitter.com/KySl4ZsQjN — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) November 21, 2022

During this World Cup, there is a lot to do on expressions that promote inclusion. The captains of the Netherlands, Germany, England, Wales, Belgium, Switzerland and Denmark wanted to play in Qatar with the special OneLove captain’s armband. However, FIFA announced that yellow cards would follow, after which the national associations decided to abandon the plan.

🟧 Orange again undefeated in Qatar? The Dutch national team can remain undefeated in the World Cup group stage against Ecuador for the fifteenth time in a row this afternoon from 5 p.m. The Dutch’s last defeat in the group dates back to 1994 in the United States, 1-0 against Belgium. At the 1998 World Cup in France, with Guus Hiddink as coach, the Netherlands drew in the first round against Belgium (0-0) and Mexico (2-2) and won 5-0 against South Korea. The unbeaten status continued in the 2006 World Cup in Germany in the group stage against Serbia-Montenegro (1-0), Ivory Coast (2-1) and Argentina (0- 0). Bert van Marwijk then won in South Africa in 2010 with the Dutch national team in the group of Denmark (2-0), Japan (1-0) and Cameroon (2-1). Louis van Gaal then extended unbeaten status in Brazil in 2014, winning against Spain (5-1), Australia (3-2) and Chile (2-0).

No protest with the OneLove group

The Netherlands, England and Wales are today backing down from protesting on the pitch against the ban on wearing the OneLove captain’s armband (with which the KNVB blundered earlier). England national coach Gareth Southgate and his Wales colleague Rob Page want football players to focus on athletic performance itself. Orange national coach Louis van Gaal told a press conference that he and his team no longer wanted to be distracted and that the focus should be on the world title. The Dutch national team has already met migrant workers in Qatar. The players talked to them and played football.

Earlier this week, the German national team covered their mouths in the team photo in protest at the situation in Qatar. Iran team did not sing during the national anthem, but it had to do with the terrible scenes in their own country.