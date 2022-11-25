Brazil remain big favorites at the World Cup, Orange’s chances increase slightly
Brazil started the tournament with a 20% chance of winning the world title. After Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Serbia, in combination with the results of the other participants, this percentage has now risen to 24%.
Argentina seemed to be Brazil’s biggest challenger before, with 16%. However, the South Americans fell sharply after the surprising loss to Saudi Arabia. Gracenote now gives Spain and the Netherlands, both with 9%, the best chance behind Brazil to become world champions. Before the world final in Qatar, the two countries were still at 7%. Spain won the first group game 7-0 against Costa Rica and the Netherlands 2-0 against Senegal.
According to Gracenote, the following sixteen countries are most likely to reach the knockout stages after the first round: Brazil, Spain, Netherlands, England, France, Ecuador, Belgium, Portugal, Japan, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Argentina, Denmark. , Croatia and the United States.
Thirteen of the sixteen countries had also named Gracenote as the eighth World Cup finalist. Germany, Mexico and Iran are no longer part of it. These places were taken by Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United States.
