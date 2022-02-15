The operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea will strengthen Europe’s energy security. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the remarks after consulting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholes on the crisis surrounding Ukraine. According to Putin, Nord Stream 2 is purely a business plan.

The pipeline has already been completed, but is still awaiting formal approval from Germany. The plan is controversial because, among other things, the United States says it will give Russia more political influence in Europe. Washington has already threatened to cancel Nord Stream 2 if Russia decides to invade Ukraine. Germany has threatened severe sanctions, although it has not said whether the Berlin pipeline project will actually be halted.

But according to Putin, he argues that the pipeline project is precisely in Europe’s interest and has no political motives behind it. He also said that Russia would continue to carry gas through pipelines through Ukraine. Kiev is very concerned that those gas supplies will be cut off, which could lead to the loss of an important source of income. Ukraine receives money for Russian gas transport.

After the meeting with Putin in Moscow, Sholes pointed out that gas transport through Ukraine should continue. He said peace in Europe was very important for North Stream 2, otherwise the project would have major repercussions.