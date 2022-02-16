Samsung stops pre-orders for Galaxy Tab S8: this is very popular

Samsung has recently announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series. Pre-orders are fired through the roof; That’s why the company has stopped taking pre-orders in the US.

Pre-orders for Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S22 series last week. In addition, the manufacturer has provided the Galaxy Tab S8 series. New tablets are also coming to the Netherlands; Ultra with a 14.6-inch large screen is immediately noticeable. It is clear from the news surrounding the pre-orders that the manufacturer is doing good business with the new tablet series.

Samsung has stopped pre-ordering the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra in the US. Samsung can not meet the demand and does not want to accept the money, but can not promise to deliver everything. The Tab S8 + can still be pre-ordered, however the same rule awaits.

In response, the manufacturer states to XDA;

We are pleased with the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 line. Due to high demand in the last 48 hours, we will be suspending pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 on Samsung.com. We act quickly to meet consumer enthusiasm and need. Stay tuned for more updates

As far as is known, pre-order suspension in the US will have no effect on those in the Netherlands and Belgium. Samsung sells the tablet Her own websiteYou will temporarily receive a bookcase keyboard, which may come in handy.